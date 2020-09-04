August 27, 1989 - August 30, 2020
Clinton, WI -- James P. Chrislaw age 31, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday August 30, 2020 at Mercy Trauma Center in Janesville. He was born August 27, 1989 to Steven and Elaine (Walters) Chrislaw in Beloit. James graduated from Clinton High School, class of 2007. He completed his education at Blackhawk Tech with his diesel mechanic degree. James married Katlyn M. Suprise June 15, 2019 on their 8th anniversary. They had two children, one of which they shared together. Cole & Jaxson meant the world to him.
James Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. on Sunday September 6, 2020 in BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Sunday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow, Livingston Cemetery, Manchester Township, Boone County, IL. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Chrislaw Family on our website.
