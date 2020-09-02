August 27, 1989 - August 30, 2020
Clinton, WI -- James P. Chrislaw, age 31, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday August 30, 2020 at Mercy Trauma Center in Janesville. He was born August 27, 1989 to Steven and Elaine (Walters) Chrislaw in Beloit. James graduated from Clinton High School, class of 2007. He completed his education at Blackhawk Tech with his diesel mechanic degree. James married Katlyn M. Suprise June 15, 2019 on their 8th anniversary. They had two children, one of which they shared together. Cole & Jaxson meant the world to him. He worked as a master mechanic, specializing in the diesel industry. James enjoyed football, hunting, trucks and farming. He also enjoyed quiet times with family and friends, camping & motorcycle rides. James knew many people and was an important person to many as well. He was the life of the party and was the "go to" man. James will be missed by all.
James is survived by his loving wife, Katlyn; sons, Cole & Jaxson; his parents, Steve & Elaine Chrislaw; grandmother, Ethalyn Walters; his sister, April (Tim) Chrislaw and his brother from another mother, Zachary Lancaster. He is further survived by his in laws, Beth Suprise, Donald Suprise, Kelly (Travis) Olson, Daniel (Kelsey) Suprise and Stephen Suprise; his two nieces Madelyn & Brinnley; nephew, Gunnar; aunts & uncles, his extended family and many close friends whom he considered family. He was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Jr.; grandparents, Wally & Betty Chrislaw; his grandfather, Henry Walters and his uncle, Tom Schulz.
James Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. on Sunday September 6, 2020 in BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Friends will be received on Sunday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow, Livingston Cemetery, Manchester Township, Boone County, IL. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Chrislaw Family on our website.
