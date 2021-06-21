James Looze

January 30, 1944 - June 17, 2021
Brodhead, WI - James R. Looze, age 77 of Brodhead, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Monroe Clinic Hospice Home. He was born on January 30, 1944 in Arizona to Ralph and Agnes (Plumb) Looze. James graduated from Brodhead High School in 1962. He married Leann West on June 24, 1966 in Brodhead, Wisconsin.
James served in the Navy. He later became an Industrial Engineer at Warner Electric where he retired after 38 years. James was a member of the American Legion and the JC's. He enjoyed collecting many things along with riding his Harley.
He is survived by his wife Leann Looze of Brodhead; daughters: Georgena (Wade) Gibson of Brodhead and Nicole (Dan) Roth of Albany; 3 grandchildren Keenan and Alayna Gibson and Gage Roth; brothers: Rick (Vicki) Looze of Egen, MN, Jeff (Connie) Looze of Sun Prairie, WI, and Joe (Cindy) Looze of Round Rock, TX; many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Kurt Looze in infancy.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Wenesday June 23, 2021 at Everson Funeral Home in Brodhead WI, with Pastor Thomas Moe officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood cemetery, Brodhead. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service.