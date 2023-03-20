James L. "Jim" Rabuck

April 14, 1944 - March 19, 2023 Beloit, WI - James Rabuck age 78 of Beloit died Sunday March 19, 2023, in his home. He was born on April 14, 1944, to Francis and Ida (Sparks) Rabuck in Reedsburg, WI. Jim married Ramona K. Janzen on November 8, 1975, in Decatur, Illinois. He enlisted into the U.S Army and served his Country until his honorable discharge. Jim worked as a truck driver for many years until his retirement. He loved to buy and sell "treasures". Jim enjoyed the social aspects of flipping items he had purchased at garage sales, Goodwill or at swap meets. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and also followed NASCAR.
He is survived by his wife, Ramona Rabuck of Janesville, WI; his son Paul (Leeann) Rabuck of Beloit, WI; his daughter Regina Rabuck, of Beloit, WI; his eight grandchildren, Katrina Humphrey, Ariel Humphrey, Ashley Rogers, Alyssa Skilling, Kirstan Pollock, Benjamin Bredeson, Jarrod Bredeson, Matthew Skilling; fifteen great grandchildren; his sister, Susan Haug and brother, Carl Haug.
James was preceded in death by both his parents, his sisters, Dawn Haug & Sandra Curtis, and his son, Christopher Rabuck.
Jim's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Rev. Cliff White officiating. Friends will be received Thursday in the Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. time of service. Interment and Full Military Burial Rites will follow the service in the Clinton Cemetery. A memorial is being established in his name. Jim's service will be live streamed on our website. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.