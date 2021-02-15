James Knaub

December 20, 1953 - February 13, 2021
Beloit, WI - James J. Knaub, 67, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 in Beloit Memorial Hospital.
He was born December 20, 1953 in Shullsburg, WI, the son of Glen and Lillian (Kilcoyne) Knaub. James married Charlotte F. Jones on February 15, 1975 in St. Paul Lutheran Church. She predeceased him on January 3, 2021.
James was employed by Fairbanks Morse, Ryeco, MPC and the Salvation Army. He was a fulltime family person and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons. In his spare time, James liked to garden, plant flowers and keep his house in order.
Survivors include his three sons, Jason Knaub of Beloit, WI, Kevin (Kelly Lawrence) Knaub of Orfordville, WI, and Tyler Knaub of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Nicholas and Brennen; mother of grandchildren, Amy Nunn; sister and brother-in-law, Glenda and Russ Liptow of Beloit, WI; mother-in-law, Betty Hannum of Beloit, WI; sisters-in-law, Debra (Bradley) Borre and Cathy Kvistad both of Beloit, WI; brother-in-law, John (Kathy) Jones of Beloit, WI; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, father-in-law; brother, Warren Knaub; and sister, Diane Zellmer Johnson.
A memorial service for James will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Lucy Wynard officiating. Inurnment will be in Baldwin Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.