James Julian "Jay" Krueger

September 6, 1947 - November 6, 2022 Beloit, WI - James "Jay" Krueger II, 75, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.
Jay was born in Tacoma, Washington on September 6, 1947, the son of James and Irene Krueger. Jay moved to Wisconsin in the 1960's before he was drafted.
Jay was a Vietnam Veteran with the 199th light infantry division. While operating in south Vietnam from 1968-1969, Specialist Second Class Krueger served as a rifleman during the TET Offensive. Once returning home, Jay worked over 10 years at Beloit Foundry before moving to the Beloit School district. In 2010, he retired from the Rockton Illinois School district.
Jay is best known for his larger than life personality, smile, and laughter he brought to those around him. He was a proud supporter of Vietnam Veterans. Jay was actively involved at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed sightseeing cemeteries with his wife, Georgia, visiting with his daughter, Amber and sitting on his porch with his dog, Stella.
Jay is survived by his wife, Georgia Waterman; daughter, Amber (Nick) Woyak; sons, Chad Krueger, and Craig Krueger, along with many siblings, cousins, nieces, and nephews throughout the country.
The family would like to thank the team at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital for their compassionate care.
A ceremony to celebrate Jay's life will be held at at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church, 8605 East County Road A, Janesville, Wisconsin 53546. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. A reception at the church will follow the services. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online Condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
