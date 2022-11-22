James Julian "Jay" Krueger

September 6, 1947 - November 6, 2022 Beloit, WI - James "Jay" Krueger II, 75, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

Jay was born in Tacoma, Washington on September 6, 1947, the son of James and Irene Krueger. Jay moved to Wisconsin in the 1960's before he was drafted.

To plant a tree in memory of James Krueger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you