James "Jim" Staggs

July 28, 1942 - August 7, 2020
Beloit, WI -- James "Jim" R. Staggs, 78, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 in SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, Madison, WI. He was born on July 28, 1942 in Kaiser, AR, the son of Guy and Bonnie (Davis) Staggs. Jim married Marie Kramar on March 2, 1963 in the First Baptist Church, South Beloit, IL. Jim retired as a welder for DM Manufacturing in Beloit. He was a member of the Boilermakers Union, Local 374 and the Electrical Workers Union, Local 364. Jim was an avid hunter and enjoyed being with his family and grandchildren. He camped at the Double K-D Ranch Campground in Baraboo for 48 years and enjoyed participating in the annual kids fishing contests.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Marie; daughters, Tracy Hendricks of Beloit, WI and Karrie (Ric) Wicks of South Beloit, IL; son, Tory (Sheila) Staggs of Beloit, WI; grandchildren: Rikki (Alisa), Tanner (Kaylyn), Seth (Emily), and Jessica (Michelle) Hendricks, Nick Wicks, Heather (Matt) Hageness, Justine Staggs, Savana (Michael) Demphich, Megan Staggs, Jazmyne (Matt) Sowl, and Zackery Johnson; numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Nina Womack and Debbie (Roy) Ragan; his Double K-D Campground family and friends; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; son-in-law, Rick Hendricks; sister, Jerry Lynn Henderson; brother, Charles Staggs; great grandchild, Ily Rae Mathis.
Memorial Service of Remembrance for Jim will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home. Social distancing with face mask are required. A memorial in Jim's name will be established at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com