January 16, 1929 - March 13, 2020
Beloit, WI -- James "Jim" Schauer of Beloit passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born in Beaver Dam, WI on January 16, 1929, to J. Arnold and Luella (Groose) Schauer. The family moved to Watertown in 1930, and he attended schools there, graduating from Watertown High School in 1946. In 1949 he married Elizabeth "Betty" Noyes and they moved to Beloit, where he was a photographer for Sharpe Studio until 1966, when he entered the real estate profession and worked for Schuster agency and Borts Real Estate (later Coldwell Banker Premier) as a Realtor. He served as President of the Beloit Board of Realtors in 1986, and was a member of the Rock-Green Board of Realtors until his retirement in 2004. In 1980, he married Joyce (Jellison) Montenero in Beloit. Jim was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1952 to 1954 as a signal corps photographer, spending 18 months in France and Germany. An avid golfer, he belonged to the Krueger Mens Club since 1955, having served as its President two times. He also served as that Club's representative to the Wisconsin Public Links Ass'n and on its Board of Directors for over 25 years. Jim also served as the Wisconsin State Golf Association representative for many years. In 1982 he won the Mens' City Golf Tournament "A" flight championship. He also won the Men's Club Handicap Tournament two times and was runner up five times. Jim scored two hole in one awards, and at the age of 74 shot his "age", and later matched this feat or better 15 times. After retirement, he worked part time at Krueger Golf course. He was active in the Rock Co. Humane Society for many years and served on its Board of Directors.
Jim is survived by his wife, Joyce (Jellison) Schauer; his four stepchildren: Patrick (Barbara) Montenero of Waukesha, Daniel Montenero of Brown Deer, Lisa Mianecki of Beloit and Traci (Dave) Sass of Burlington; as well as nine step grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Carl A. Schauer.
There will be no public funeral per Jim's request. Any memorials can be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Schauer family on our website, www.brianmarkfh.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beloit Regional Hospice for the care they gave Jim.
