James "Jim" Rollette

February 14, 1939 - January 16, 2021
Minocqua, WI - James Joseph Rollette, 81, of Minocqua, WI (formerly Rockton, IL) passed away on January 16th, 2021. He was born on February 14th, 1939 in Beloit, WI, the son of Glen and Lorraine (Rego) Rollette. Jim was a 1957 graduate of Hononegah High School in Rockton. He married Inez Kirby on May 17th, 1958. They enjoyed 49 years of marriage, and together they had three children, Dale, Don and David. Inie preceded him in death on April 20, 2007.
Jim and Inie owned and operated Village Appliance together. He enjoyed card games and trap shooting, where he was "Top Gun" for many years. He absolutely loved hunting and fishing, often doing this year 'round, even ice fishing in the Winter. He also loved antique cars and was sometimes caught drag racing in his younger years.
Survivors include his sons, Dale Rollette, (Denise) Don Rollette (Amy) and David Rollette. His Grandchildren include Dawnielle Rollette Lane, (Michael), Deanna Rollette Gauby (Brandon), Britt Rollette and Tom Rollette, Great grandchildren Trace Lane and James Lane.
Survivors also include his brother Bill Rollette (Pat) and Roxann Rollette Smith (Fred) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his grandson Jorden Rollette and his close friend, Bonnie Schill.
Visitation for Jim will be from 3:00pm-5:00pm Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Rosman Funeral Home, 1125 East Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with a time of sharing at 5:00pm. To express online condolences, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477