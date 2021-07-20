James J. "Jim" Franz

January 29, 1933 - July 19, 2021
Beloit, WI - James J. Franz, age 88 of Beloit, WI, died on Monday July 19, 2021 at Willowick Assisted Living in Beloit. He was born January 29, 1933 to the late Joseph and Marie (Scheidt) Franz in Freeport, IL. Jim graduated from Aquin Catholic High School in Freeport, IL, class of 1950. He served in the U. S. Navy. Jim married Anita Petta on October 19, 1957. She preceded him in death on October 6, 1989. He worked as an engineer/draftsman at Ingersoll Milling Machine Co. in Rockford, IL. Jim was a member of OLA Parish, the Blackhawk Ski Club and the Turtle Town RC Flyers. He enjoyed sailing, snow skiing and flying radio control planes.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Susan (Craig Smith) Franz; his son, Stephen (Charlene) Franz; and his two grandsons, Nathan (fiancée, Sarah Thorell) Franz and Ethan Franz. He is further survived by his sister in laws, Jean Franz, Betty Dillman and Cynthia (Nick) Connell and his brothers in law, Stan (Jody) Petta and Frank (Vicki) Petta.
He was predeceased by his parents, his wife and his brother, John.
Jim's Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday in the Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Freeport, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Beloit Regional Hospice or to OLA Parish. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Franz family on our website.
