November 4, 1930 - June 25, 2021
Beloit, WI - James Herron Johnson, 90, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Autumn Lake Healthcare of Beloit.
Jim was born on November 4, 1930 in Beloit, the son of Herron and Ethel Cranza (Gordon) Johnson. He grew up and attended schools in Beloit. In 1948, Jim enlisted into the United States Army and served in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1951. On September 23, 1952, Jim married the former Novella Lillian Moore in Beloit. Novella preceded him in death on April 6, 2021.
Jim worked for a few years as a cook at various local restaurants including The Wagon Wheel in Rockton, Illinois before working at Reimer Roofing, and Dwyer Roofing Company. In 1968, Jim started Johnson Roofing Company which he owned and operated for over 30 years. Jim was a friendly person who loved talking to just about anyone who would listen. He was a dedicated businessman and father. Away from work Jim enjoyed moments of camping, fishing or watching sporting events on television. He was a proud father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He loved seeing and being with his family by attending the bi-annual Ross-Hill Family Reunion. Jim was a lifelong member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Beloit where he volunteered with whatever was needed of him.
James is survived by his daughters, Deborah E. Edwards of Shreveport, Louisiana, Penny A Devereueawax of Rockford, Illinois, Cheryl L. (Jim) Caldwell of Clemmons, North Carolina, and Yvonne M. Johnson of Madison, Wisconsin; sons, Victor J. Johnson of Beloit, and John H. (Beth) Johnson of Oakland, California; 20 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Harold Johnson of San Francisco, California; sister, Jacqueline Cox of Oakland, California; along with numerous other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Novella; parents; grandson, James Skylar Johnson; sister, Gwendolyn Johnson; and sons-in-laws, Alvin Edwards, and John Devereueawax III.
The family would like to thank and extend their gratitude to the staff of both Autumn Lake of Beloit HCC and Beloit Regional Hospice for their care of our father, and support of our family.
Visitation is 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 followed by a celebration of life at 12:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church 1151 East Grand Avenue, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Reverend Dr. Orienthal J. Newburn, Sr officiating. Committal with military honors provided by the Mead-Allen VFW Post 2306 will be at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.