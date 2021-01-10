February 11, 1955 - December 24, 2020
Beloit, WI - James Henry Secor, 65, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital in Beloit, Wisconsin.
James was born on February 11, 1955 in Beloit, the son of Edward C. and Mary Elizabeth (Williams) Secor. He married the former Lorraine Kay Pollock on October 13, 1981 in Janesville, Wisconsin. James was employed for many years with Shoney's and Steak 'N Shake. He enjoyed listening to classic rock and 90's country music, and watching football.
James is survived by his wife, Lorraine; children, James William Secor, Shirley (Don Wendt) Secor, and Katherine (Scott Standfield) Secor; grandsons, Blake Zimmerman, Damon Ostenson, and Wyatt Wendt; and his good buddy, Sid Burkhardt. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Miki James Secor; and a brother, Lloyd Secor.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com. Memorial donations can be given to the family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-dad-pass-away-unexpectedly?qid=59dbbcd06d8de9bc6c07e2108537d178