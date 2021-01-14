May 15, 1936 - January 7, 2021
Beloit, WI - James H. Francis, 84, of Beloit, WI, died Thursday, January 7, 2021 in Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born May 15, 1936 in Nekoosa, WI, the son of Harry M. and Josephine (Boyerski) Francis. James was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He married Ruth Corvaia on September 3, 1955 in Beloit, WI. She predeceased him on February 8, 2015. James was formerly employed by Freeman Shoe Company and Warner Electric, retiring in 1997. He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church.
Survivors include his three children: Don (Donna) Francis of Roscoe, IL, Denise (Jeff) Jenson of Beloit, WI and Dean (Jenny Morello) Francis of Beloit, WI; grandchildren: Donald (Jeanna) Francis Jr., Andrew (Amy) Francis, Ashley (Ryan Ramsey) Moake, Tyler (Sarah) Jenson, Kyle (Ashley) Jenson, Ashley (Ryan) Naatz, Anthony (Nichole) Francis, Peter Morello and Joseph Morello; great-grandchildren: Lillian Francis, Eliza Francis, Lennon Jenson, Lucy Jenson, Kylie Grace Jenson, Hailey Jenson, Owen Naatz, Chase Naatz, Mary Naatz, Roman Leombeuni, and Cloé Riberich Francis; brothers: Samuel Francis, Nickolas (Mary) Francis, Kenneth (Sue) Francis and George (Carol) Francis; sisters, Gertrude (Melvin) Olesen, and Doris Warner. He was predeceased by his parents; son, Dennis Allen; sisters-in-law, Midge Francis and Laurie Francis; and brother-in-law, George Warner.
Visitation of Remembrance will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Private family services will be held. Entombment will be in Mt. Thabor Mausoleum. Social distancing and face mask are required. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com.