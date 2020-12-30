October 30, 1943 - November 27, 2020
Houston, TX - Former Beloit, WI resident James (Jim) Allen, 77 died November 27, 2020, at his home in Houston TX.
Jim was born October 30, 1943 in Beloit, WI, to Harold and Alice (Anderson) Allen. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in the class of 1961. He and his wife, Ann (Lee) Allen lived for several years in Oklahoma, and later in Texas.
He is survived by his daughter, Jill Allen of Jenks, Oklahoma, his brothers, Robert Allen and Steve (Shelly) Allen of Beloit,WI and five nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann, and his parents, Harold and Alice Allen, of Beloit, WI
His memory will live on forever in our hearts.