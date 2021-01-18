January 5, 1951 - January 16, 2021
Beloit, WI - James G. Meade, 70, of Beloit, WI, died Saturday, January 16, 2021 in his home surrounded by his family.
He was born January 5, 1951 in Beloit, WI, the son of Veril and Evelyn (Turner) Meade. James attended Beloit Memorial High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. James married Rosemary Meade on September 5, 1987 in Beloit, WI.
James was formerly employed by Beloit Corporation and Richland Center Foundry.
Survivors include his children, Tana Meade, Katrina Meade, Keith Streeter and Ben Bode all of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Desiree (Brian) Justice, Dakota Meade, Trysta Heidenreich, Virginia Meade, and Kaylee Meade-Hughes; great grandchildren, Ariana and Jaxson; brothers, Bruce (Cheryl) Houchins of Janesville, WI, Vern Meade of Richland Center, WI, and Veril Meade of Reedsburg, WI; other brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins; and significant other, Mary Fellner.
He was predeceased by his parents, daughter, Sandra Meade; two brothers and two sisters.
A Memorial graveside service for James will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021 in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL. Visitation of remembrance will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 25, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI.
