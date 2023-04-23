James Farrell

December 7, 1953 - April 15, 2023 Clinton, WI - James E. "Jim" Farrell Jr., 69, of Clinton, WI, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023 in his home.

He was born on December 7, 1953, in Janesville, WI, the son of James and Ethel (McMahon) Farrell Sr. Jim married Connie Kroeze on November 2, 1974 in Clinton, WI.

