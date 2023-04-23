James Farrell

December 7, 1953 - April 15, 2023 Clinton, WI - James E. "Jim" Farrell Jr., 69, of Clinton, WI, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023 in his home.
He was born on December 7, 1953, in Janesville, WI, the son of James and Ethel (McMahon) Farrell Sr. Jim married Connie Kroeze on November 2, 1974 in Clinton, WI.
Jim was formerly employed by Little Limestone, and retired from Farrell Repair in 2014. Jim had a need for speed, especially when it came to his motorcycle, street rods, classic cars, and snowmobiles. He was proud of his family, especially his grandsons. In 1989, Jim and Connie became the owners of Clinton Kitchen which they still operate today, and is known for its homemade soups, pies, and good food.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Farrell; daughter, Julia Farrell Atlas; grandchildren, Dierre (Bryanna) Crayton, Parrish Crayton, Gregory Atlas, and Elijah Atlas; great-grandchildren, Aubreigh, Julianna, and Dreyson; brothers, Doug (Lisa) Farrell and David (Cheryl) Farrell; numerous nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Lois Kroeze; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Jim was predeceased by his parents; stepmother, Alice Farrell; brothers, Danny and Paul; infant sister, Jane.
A Graveside Service for Jim will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in the Clinton Cemetery with Pastor Mike Ligman officiating. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials in his name may be given to Mercy Hospice.