James F. "Jim" Grathwohl

March 28, 1934 - March 22, 2021
Beloit, WI - James "Jim" Grathwohl, 86, a longtime resident of Beloit passed away March 22, 2021 at Cedar Crest in Janesville WI. He was born on March 28, 1934 to the late Carl and Clara (Krumholz) Grathwohl in Fairmont, MN. He graduated from Fairmont High School, class of 1952. He served in the National Guard. Jim married Jeanne McConnaughey on January 9, 1954. He was employed by Woolworth's for 25 years, managing the Woolworth's store in the Beloit Mall until 1982. Jim & Jeanne then opened Mr. G's Soup 'Er Sandwiches also in the Beloit Mall and ran it for 17 years. Jim was a member of St Jude's Catholic Church serving on the Finance Committee and a member of the Church choir. He was also active with the Kiwanis and volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul.
Jim was a loving husband and father and is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jeanne, daughters Debra (Les) Shultz, Susan (Scott) Wallace, and Mary (Frank) Foley; eight grandchildren, Danissa (Cody) Klintworth, Rebecca (Wyatt) Baars, Leeanna Shultz, Russell Shultz, Ryan Wallace, Amanda Wallace, Michael Foley and Sydney Foley; six great grandchildren; and his two sisters, Phyllis Garrison and Pat Hanson. We will miss his unique laugh, his smile, his sense of humor and fun.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Jeanie, his parents, his two brothers, Robert and Marvin and two infant brothers.
Jim's Christian Mass of Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday March 27, 2012 at ST. JUDE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 737 Hackett Street, Beloit. Friends will be received on Thursday March 25th in the Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday in Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Tabor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society. Please share a condolence or a memory with the Grathwohl family on our website.
BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit 362-2000