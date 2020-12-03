April 22, 1937 - November 28, 2020
of Beloit, WI - James Edward Singletary, 83, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, November 28, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital in Beloit, Wisconsin.
James was born on April 22, 1937 in Janesville, Wisconsin, the son of Rollin Joseph and Mary Jeanette (Ullrich) Singletary. Shortly after his eighteenth birthday he enlisted into the United States Army on April 28, 1955. He was honorably discharged on July 10, 1959 and continued on serving in the U.S. Army Reserves until July 11, 1963. On December 30, 1960, James married Peggy Ann Jensen in Oregon, Illinois. He and Peggy were married for more than 55 years until her passing on September 17, 2016.
James retired from Beloit Corporation where he was employed as a supervisor. He loved being outdoors, and travelling. After retiring he and Peggy spent nine winters in Mission, Texas. The thing that gave James the most enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren.
James is survived by his daughter, Valerie Singletary; son, Terry Singletary; grandsons, Joseph Singletary, and Brandon Singletary; granddaughters, Jamie Singletary, Sherry (Lon) Schultz, Alexandria Kafalenos, and Christina Kafalenos; great-grandchildren, Jayden Singletary, Lon Schultz Jr, Laila Schultz, Haze Kafalenos, and Dalisay Kafalenos; sisters, Marcella Brown, and Mary Lou Jensen; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rollin and Mary Singletary; wife, Peggy; and brothers, Joseph Singletary, and David Singletary.
Private family services were held at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. In lieu of plants and flowers the family requests that memorial donations be given to The American Lung Association. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.