December 8, 1934 - March 6, 2021
Beloit, WI - James Edward Buggs, 86, of Beloit, WI passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021 surrounded by his "Girls" at the home of his daughter Shvon where he had resided for the last four years.
James E. Buggs was born on December 8, 1934 in Beloit, the son of Lemmie Buggs and Eva (Buggs) London. He was a 1953 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. James was a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corp earning a National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and Good Conduct Service Medal. He was honorably discharged on October 15, 1956. James married Loria D. Gupton on August 15, 1959 in Beloit, WI. She preceded him in death on March 10, 2010. He was a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church. James was employed by Fleming Heating and Air Conditioning for many years, retiring in 2002.
James was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Green Bay Packers but enjoyed any sport that involved a ball. He also enjoyed NASCAR, Xfinity, and Indy Car racing in person and on TV. In his younger days, James was an avid softball player. He played the position of catcher for Dal House for many years.
James is survived by his three daughters, Lisa Buggs, Shvon (Gary of TX) Clayton both of Beloit, Stacey (Nathaniel) Lindsay, Milwaukee, granddaughter, Jaylaan Clayton, great granddaughter Jamari Clayton both of Beloit. Sister Janet Higgins, brother John (Elizabeth) Buggs, both of Milwaukee. Sisters-in-law; Priscilla Melendez and Charlene Buggs, both of Beloit, and Shirley Buggs of Milwaukee. Godson, Eric Weaver, Milwaukee, Goddaughter Christina Ivy, Lithonia, GA and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 50 years, brothers Thomas, Frederick, and Donald Buggs and brother-in-law, Billy E. Gupton.
Special Thank you to Dr. Stephen Rudisill and his receptionist Victoria, Dr. Leo Egbujiobi, and Beloit Regional Hospice.
A public viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Private family services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 with Reverend Dr. Norris E. Jackson, Jr of Bethel AME Church officiating. Committal with military honors by the Mead-Allen VFW Post 2305 will take place at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations to be made to Bethel A.M.E. Church, 1314 Athletic Ave. Beloit, WI, 53511-6413 or the American Heart Association 300 South Riverside Plaza, Suite 1200 Chicago, Illinois 60606 or at www.heart.org in his memory.