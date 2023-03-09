James D. Place

March 19, 1937 - February 8, 2023 Beloit, WI - James Douglas "Jim" Place, 85, passed away on February 8, 2023, at Autumn Lake Rehab Center in Beloit, after living with dementia.

He was born to Marsden and Naomi (Sharp) Place on March 19, 1937 in Rockford, IL. Jim graduated from Rockford West High School in 1955 and went on to Northern Illinois University, where he received his degree in elementary education. He played baseball in both high school and college and loved it! In 1961, Jim and Sharon (Branham) were married in Rockford, IL.

