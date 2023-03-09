James D. Place

March 19, 1937 - February 8, 2023 Beloit, WI - James Douglas "Jim" Place, 85, passed away on February 8, 2023, at Autumn Lake Rehab Center in Beloit, after living with dementia.
He was born to Marsden and Naomi (Sharp) Place on March 19, 1937 in Rockford, IL. Jim graduated from Rockford West High School in 1955 and went on to Northern Illinois University, where he received his degree in elementary education. He played baseball in both high school and college and loved it! In 1961, Jim and Sharon (Branham) were married in Rockford, IL.
After teaching 5th grade for many years in the Rockford area, Jim found a love for business with Hallmark. In 1966, Jim and Sharon bought the Lamplighter Hallmark store and moved the family to Beloit, WI. He found his way back to teaching after the Beloit Plaza became the Beloit Mall, sold the store, and went to work at BMHS. There, Jim rekindled his love for teaching and connecting with students, working in conjunction with attendance and the work study program.
His talents also showed through as he coached baseball at Beloit Memorial. Jim retired from the school district in 2002.
Jim was a cowboy at heart. He raised horses and chickens, and enjoyed a good western novel. He would watch tv series and appreciated visits with relatives and friends. He and Sharon loved traveling. The farm was the homestead for 35+ years. There were hayrides and horse rides, field trips, kittens given to new homes, colts born, parties, a wedding...and Christopher the goat! Jim loved the Packers and UW Madison, and was an avid sports fan. He would attend his grandkids' sports events as much as he could, and was a proud grandpa!
Survivors include Jim's wife, Sharon, of 62 years, children: Melinda (Butch) Fox, of Ballwin, MO, Michael (Danielle) Place, Merideth Glosemeyer, Michele (Godfrey) Anyanwu, all of Beloit, WI; grandchildren: Brook, Meghan, Molly (Clayton), Adam (Marissa), Allie (Natasha), Nicole (Kris), Kelechi, Nate, and Audra, and their father, Kevin Glosemeyer; great-grandchildren: Chloe, Ezra, and Autumn; sister-in-law Diane McNeill; nieces Jennifer (Tim) Beckett and Tammy (Todd) Reiter.
Jim was predeceased by his parents and brother-in-law, Jerry McNeill. We'd like to express our appreciation to both Beloit Hospice and Autumn Lake, for the care they gave Jim.
A Memorial Service for Jim will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 what would have been his 86th birthday, in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Rev. Gene Van Galder officiating. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service Sunday in the funeral home.