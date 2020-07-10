January 23, 1948 - June 30, 2020
Beloit, WI -- James Albert Faragher, known to many as "Coach," died of natural causes in Beloit, Wisconsin on June 30, 2020. Jim was born on January 23, 1948 in Lakewood, Ohio, to Margaret "Daisy" Roggenburk Faragher and Philip Faragher. He was predeceased by his parents and an uncle Earl Roggenburk and is survived by cousins Garry and Brian Roggenburk and Judith Kyle and an aunt Mildred Roggenburk.
Jim moved to Wisconsin in 1966 to attend Beloit College. Apart from several experimental stays in Cincinnati and Baltimore, he adopted Beloit as his permanent home. With his brilliant mind and charming ways, he managed to establish himself as a fixture within both the collegiate milieu and the larger Beloit community. Financial straits forced Jim to quit his formal education, but this never dampened his love for Beloit College. He continued his friendships with faculty and staff, and acted as a wise "life mentor" for generations of students. With his best friend Chaz Powers, Jim established The Zucchini Bike Shop in a dormitory storeroom, selling and repairing bicycles for students. Later, Zucchini found a home in a converted bookstore on Wisconsin Avenue and opened to the public. Jim's "wheel-whisperer" competence led to regionwide acclaim as a wheel builder. Jim also competed for years as an amateur road racer, training on the Wisconsin and Illinois country roads he loved so much...even when he was dive-bombed by territorial red-winged blackbirds. On campus, Jim participated in the mythic athletic event, the 69-Mile Bike Race, in its early years. He helped build and manage the first student bar, the "Coughyhaus," or "C-Haus." He was the principal reason that many college alumni made the trip to Beloit for Homecoming/Reunion. At times, his home and the bike shop floor hosted wall-to-wall sleeping bags to accommodate returnees. Jim never missed a single year, and always added to the life of the gatherings.
A voracious reader, Jim never stopped learning. His tastes ran the gamut from history to politics to poetry, from Kerouac to Bukowski.
In recent years, Jim parlayed his passion for civic improvement to the Beloit stage, serving on the Parks Commission, the Community Development Authority, and as chair of the Plan Commission. It will surprise no one in this state that "Coach" was a sports and beer aficionado, with an encyclopedic knowledge of the former and an encyclopedic taste for the latter. He followed baseball, international bicycle racing, and basketball with remarkable passion and statistical knowledge. The Blues, Motown, classic Punk, and the lyrics that emanated from these musical genres, were never far from Jim's written and spoken vocabulary, and their beat drove him onto the dance floor whenever possible. It was a wonder to behold him dancing in his inimitable style to James Brown and the Famous Flames. Let us mourn together as we retire his dancing shoes. Jim never married, but he was never without love. He often expressed his gratitude for the loving support of his friends during times of happy camaraderie as well as during the darker moments of his life.
In remembrance of Jim and his great love for his dog companions Tristessa, Pete, Sally, Toulouse, Gus, and Little Pal the Dalmatian (featured riding a bike on the Zucchini shop logo) a memorial will be established honoring his love for them, for bicycling and/or for baseball. Donations in his name may be made to Stateline Community Foundation, 690 Third Street, Suite 110, Beloit, WI 53511, or on website statelinecf.org. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
