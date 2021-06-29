James A. "Jim" Shea

June 30, 1940 - June 27, 2021
Burnsville, MN - James 'Jim' Andrew Shea, 80, of Burnsville, MN, formerly of Berlin and Beloit, WI passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, in Minneapolis, MN surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 30, 1940, in Beloit, WI, the son of John H. Jr. and Clara (Lippens) Shea. Jim was a 1958 graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. He continued his education at Marquette University and Milton College. He married SanDee Choudoir 56 years ago on June 26, 1965, at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Beloit, WI.
Jim's sales career took him on many exciting paths. Leath Furniture, Kraft Foods, Weiler & Co., Broaster/Taylor and finishing out his career at Foremost Farms as a Pharmaceutical Sales Manager. He retired in 2003. He was an active member of the Beloit Lions Club, Miss Beloit Pageant, Jaycees, Food Technologists, and the Beloit Catholic High School-School Board. He also had a love of sports and was involved with the Boys Club, Lifeguard at the Beloit Pool, coaching Beloit Legion Baseball, and refereeing-including state champion high school football.
Jim and SanDee enjoyed traveling to various destinations. They ran a fireworks business for many years, employing many area students. They enjoyed retirement by spending their winters in Fort Myers, FL.
Survivors include his wife, SanDee; children, Kelly Ann Shea (Eric) Barke of Prior Lake, MN and Steven James Shea and his wife Sallie (Willett) Shea and grand-dog Rocco of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren, Kyle Steven and Aaron James Barke; sisters-in-law, Susan (Choudoir) Spilman (Chic) of Fort Myers, FL, Patti (Choudoir) Harrer of Beloit, WI, Pam (Choudoir) Talley (Jim) of Beloit, WI, Gary Choudoir of Appleton, WI; cousins, Delores Dilley of Janesville, WI, John Osmond of Hot Springs Village, AZ and Thomas Osmond of Janesville, WI, and many beloved nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by parents and brother-in-law, Robert 'Bob' Harrer.
Jim's congenial personality was with him until the very end.
Visitation of Remembrance will be held at 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium at 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. A Graveside Service will be held following the visitation on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Thabor Cemetery, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI. Inurnment will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Due to family medical conditions face mask are required.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com