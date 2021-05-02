Jacquelyn A. Moore

September 17, 1931 - April 27, 2021
Beloit, WI - Jacquelyn "Jackie" Armoryl Moore, 89, of Beloit, WI., passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was born on September 17, 1931 in Beloit, the daughter of William H. and Olive (Reynolds) Davenport. Jacquelyn was a 1949 graduate of Beloit High School. She married James R. Moore on October 14, 1972 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. He predeceased her on July 6, 2000.
Jacquelyn was formerly employed at Brown Swiss Association and Wisconsin Power and Light Company. She was employed at Cub Foods doing food demonstrations for 13 years, retiring in 1999. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Jacquelyn volunteered her time at Beloit Memorial Hospital and Caritas. She enjoyed doing yard work, planting flowers and playing bridge.
Survivors include her nephew, William (Theresa) Davenport Jr. of Murphysboro, TN.; special cousins, Richard Dustrude of Decatur, IL. and Suzanne Chancey of GA., David Davenport of Rockford, IL., Jerrold Davenport of Rockton, IL., and Janice Voss of Waseca, MN.
Jacquelyn was predeceased by her parents; paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents; brother, William Davenport Sr.; cousin, Marsha Katham; aunts, uncles and other cousins.
A service for Jacquelyn will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Baldwin Cemetery. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. assisted the family.
Memorials may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran Church Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com