Jacqueline Vanita (Hereford) "Jacki" Purifoy

June 30, 1959 - May 8, 2021
of Beloit, WI - Jacqueline "Jacki" Vanita Hereford-Purifoy, 61, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
Jacki was born on June 30, 1959 in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of Reverend Charles Franklin and Annie Jay (Thomas) Hereford. She graduated in 1977 from Beloit Memorial High School. Jacki was employed for 36 years at Kohls Department Store in Machesney Park, Illinois, retiring on Friday, April 30, 2021. She was a long time member of Community Baptist Church in South Beloit, Illinois, and sang for many years in the family singing group "The Christian Jubilees".
Jacki is survived by her daughters, Chianti Ashford, Keisha Ashford, and Keilah Purifoy all of Beloit, Wisconsin; siblings, Annie (Alfred "Sonny") Floyd, Frank (Viola) Hereford, and John (Joyce) Hereford all of Beloit, Wisconsin, and Virginia Louise Purifoy of Rockford, Illinois; companion, Ray Hinton of Rockford, Illinois; special friends, Betty Steel, Claudine Fleming, Hazel Graham, and Bessie Bogan; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Donna Rena Brown; brother, Larry "Buddy" Hereford.
Funeral services are 12:00 p.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021 at New Life Ministries, 1400 Harvey Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation is prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the family present starting at 11:00 a.m. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.