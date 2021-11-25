Crandon, WI - Jacob Stephen Ostenson, age 35, of Crandon, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 21, 2021. Jacob was born March 8, 1986 in Beloit WI to Steve Ostenson and Toni White.
Jacob loved being in nature and doing just about anything that brought him outdoors. But there was nothing he loved more, than a day on the lake fishing especially, if his boys, (Elijah, Brayden, Domynik, and Jarik) were with him. Jacob took a great interest in knives, and acid etching them. He often talked about wanting to invest and make a business out of it.
Jacob graduated from Parkview High School, Orfordville, WI in 2004. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force. Jacob met his wife, Savannah in 2010 when he moved to Crandon, and they were married May 9, 2014.
He was a loving father, husband, and son. Nothing meant more to him than his family. He will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Surviving him are his wife, Savannah; his children, Nevaeh, Brayden, Domynik, and Jarik; father, Steve (Judy); mother, Toni (Frank); sister, Stacy; nieces, Sierra and Praijha; nephew, Silas; and those he loved like nieces and nephews, Aiden, Gabe, Aubree, Paytyn and Levi. Further survived by his in-laws, Carrie (Greg) VanPrice; William Bocek, Holly Kroll; brothers- in-law, Jacob (Tayelor) VanPrice, and Elijah VanPrice, Blake Bocek and sister-in-law, Hailee Kroll. Along with his grandparents and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jacob is preceded in death by his brother, John Ostrum.
Jacob will especially be remembered for his hard work and amazing heart and love for all those around him.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Weber-Hill Funeral Home, Crandon. Memorial services will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Don Dewing officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.weberhillfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Jacob Ostenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.