March 8, 1934 - October 17, 2020
Beloit, WI - Jackson Sylvester Adams, 86, of Beloit, Wisconsin, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17th, 2020 in his home surrounded by the love and laughter of his family.
Jackson was born in Etta (Lafayette County) Mississippi, the third child of John Jackson and Myrie Bell (Williams) Adams. Jackson accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at Flint Hill Baptist Church at an early age and served as a Junior Deacon. Jackson graduated from Liberty Hill High School where he met and eventually married Almer Virginia (Byrd) on April 25, 1953 in Oxford, MS. To their union two daughters were born, Alfreda LaVester and Belinda Marice. They moved as a family to Beloit, WI in 1956 and joined New Zion Baptist Church. Jackson was employed at Fairbanks Morse for a short period time before working at the Beloit Corporation for several years. He retired in 1997 after working at the Chrysler Assembly Plant in Belvidere, IL after 28 years.
Jackson enjoyed building and attending to their family home, keeping a vegetable garden, and assisting his wife with her flowers. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan making sure to watch every game often shouting, "Run Boy! Run!" to the players. He served as a proud and steadfast Deacon at New Zion Baptist Church for over 34 years. In his position, he visited the sick, assisted church members with their family funerals, administered communion to the shut-in, and presided over the new member intake alongside his wife. Jackson loved and was very proud of his family. He especially looked forward to the Adams Family Reunion for his paternal side every two years as well as the "Cousin's Weekend" with his maternal family members over the Labor Day holiday.
At the end of an oral history done by his granddaughter in 2018, he shared a summary about his life. He stated, "God has been good to me, and I love Him, and I love my family, I love people... so if I have to go tomorrow... I'm ready! That's it." Until we meet again we will miss our beloved Husband, Daddy, PawPaw, Brother, Uncle, and Friend.
His memory will be cherished by his wife, Almer Virginia; daughters Alfreda Adams and Belinda Brown (Adams); grandchildren, Jermel (Celia) Brown, Tyler Brown, Brienne Adams, and Lanessa Brown; three brothers, John (Selma) Adams and Willie Leroy (Peggy) Adams of Beloit, WI, Matthew (Ida) Adams of Oxford, MS; two sisters, Ada Adams and Sallie Adams of Beloit, WI; goddaughter Malori Hinchen of Beloit, WI, and a host of family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Arlilla Wilson, Arlevia Adams, and Essie Adams; brothers William Adams and Luke Adams, and one nephew Kerwin Adams.
Private services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at New Zion Baptist Church with Reverend James Ivy officiating followed by a private committal service at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit. Friends may pay their respects and view the remains on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. A link to watch the service will be shared on this page after the services have taken place. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.