May 2, 1932 - July 18, 2020
Roscoe, IL -- Jack M. Varner, 88, of Roscoe, IL, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in his home.
He was born May 2, 1932 in Beloit, WI, the son of Milton and Lila (Penewell) Varner. Jack was a 1951 graduate of South Beloit High School, South Beloit, IL. He was a Korean War veteran serving with the U.S. Navy. Jack married Barbara Kemppi on July 21, 1956 in Beloit, WI. Jack was employed by Warner Electric for 431/2 years, retiring in 1995. He was a gifted artist and woodcarver and enjoyed fishing up north. Jack was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, South Beloit, IL.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Varner of Roscoe, IL; daughters, Jean (Mark) Rein of Rockton, IL, and Diane Varner of Roscoe, IL; daughter-in-law, Paula Varner of Wingate, NC; grandchildren: Ryan (Ann Marie) Moyer of Fox Lake, IL, Rhonda (fiance Frank Barnett) Rein of Jefferson, WI, Jason Hilke of Walworth, WI, and Justin Hilke of Wingate, NC; great grandchildren, Ashton Moore and Makayla Moyer; and sister, Nancy Laursen of Roscoe, IL.
He was predeceased by his parents; son, Stephen; sister, Virginia Pann and brother, Don Varner.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Jack will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 in St. Peter Catholic Church, 620 Blackhawk Blvd, South Beloit, IL, with Fr. Thomas Doyle officiating. Entombment will be in Floral Lawn Mausoleum, South Beloit, IL. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements, Social distancing and face mask are required. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Peter Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Rhett Gunderson of Gunderson Clinic and to the Beloit Regional Hospice staff who provided such wonderful care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.