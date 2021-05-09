August 17, 1938 - May 5, 2021
Rockford, IL - It is with great sadness that the family of Jack F. Dolphin announces his passing.
Jack was born in Beloit, Wisconsin and has been a Rockford, Illinois resident for the past 20 years.
He is remembered by Judy, his loving wife of 62 years, and his sons Jhan (Hilary) and Jeff (Kristin), his sisters Nancy Dolphin (Larry Degrassi) and Diane Dunbar (Robert). Jack will be remembered for his mischievous sense of humor and the love, admiration, and pride he felt for his six grandchildren.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents Maynard and Winifred Dolphin, his brother James Dolphin, and infant son, Jay.
The Dolphin family would like to thank OSF Hospice for their respectful, loving, patient, and professional care.
A private family celebration of Jack's life will take place later this month. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road Beloit, WI, assisted the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com