Jack Eugene Bell

October 27, 1944 - May 23, 2021
Beloit, WI - With sadness, love, and profound gratitude, the family of Jack Bell announces his passing on May 23rd, 2021. Jack Bell, 76, of Beloit, WI, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on October 27th, 1944 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Bernard and Agnes (Ray) Bell. Jack married Betty Cleveland in 1964 until 1984. They shared the birth of their two children, Dawn and Clint. Jack later married Janice Petitt on October 29th, 1990 for the remainder of his life.
He was a lifelong drywaller. Starting at a young age, Jack was self employed for many years. Then, later proudly joined the Union, Painters District Council #30 Local 607 which he remained a part of until retirement.
Jack was a special man to all. He lived in and around Beloit all of his life, holding family close and cherishing lifelong friendships. Jack lived for fishing on the lake, deer hunting and every Wisconsin sport there is. He enjoyed the simple life at Nelson Lake Lodge in Hayward, WI with his wife, Jan and always embraced being outside. Jack stood out to many as he welcomed you with an open heart and warm smile. Yearly, Jack would invite his loved ones over for his legendary fish fry and no matter the weather, he'd kick back and enjoy a beer with you.
Jack leaves behind his wife, Janice and a special family; daughter, Dawn (Jeffrey) Graber; son, Clint Bell; stepchildren, Bob Petitt and Ami (Jeremy) Payne. He is further survived by his three siblings, Judith (Lynn) DeFay of Cherry Valley, IL., Bernard "Chuck" Bell of Clinton, WI., and Karl (Kathy) Bell of Beloit, WI.; brother-in-law, Dennis Buckner of Beloit, WI; 7 grandchildren, Cody (Dana) Petitt, Brandon (Michelle) Eggers, Cannon Graber, Britini (Gage) Petitt, Brea Graber, Brady Petitt and Trenton Schroeder; 1 great grandchild, Reagan Eggers; exceptional support from nephew, Brook Bell as well as many generations of nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Marguerite McGuire, Mary Lou Craddock, Patricia Miller, and Shirley Mocaby; and brothers, Frank, Harold, Dennis and Aaron Bell.
Jack will be greatly missed and always remembered.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 29th, 2021 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Burial will be in Rockton Cemetery. Visitation of Remembrance will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service, Saturday in the funeral home. Services will be live streamed on www.daleymurphywisch.com
