of Beloit, WI - Jack David Street, 92, Professor Emeritus of Modern Languages and Literatures at Beloit College, died on September 12, 2021, after a brief illness at Autumn Lake Healthcare of Beloit.
Jack was born on April 17, 1929, in Gadsden, Alabama, the son of Jefferson Street and grew up in a large family in rural Alabama. Jack served as a Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy. While stationed in Naples, Italy he met Sonia Maria Moncada. Jack and Sonia were married on February 19, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois. Sonia preceded him in death on January 10, 2012.
At his retirement from Beloit College in 2015, Jack held the Harry C. Moore Chair in Modern Languages. During Jack's 54 years at Beloit College his scholarship was vast and included French and Italian literature, theatre, and cinema. Among the notable honors Jack received was his 2016 induction into the French Republic's prestigious Ordre des Palmes Académiques (Order of the French Academic Palms), the oldest non-military French decoration. Jack was also elected to serve as national vice president of Phi Sigma Iota, the international foreign languages honor society. In 1997, the Beloit College Alumni Association named Jack an honorary alumnus. Over the course of his career as a devoted and beloved professor Jack touched the lives of thousands of students. He will be remembered for his kindness, patience and passionate love of scholarship.
Survivors include his son, Mark Street; daughter-in-law, Lynne Sachs; granddaughters Maya and Noa Street-Sachs all from New York City. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sonia; and son, Stephen Moncada Street.
Memorial services are yet to be determined. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
