May 28, 1931 - May 2, 2021
Rockton, IL - Jack D. Wright passed away peacefully in his sleep at Fair Oaks in South Beloit on Sun May 2nd, surrounded by his wife and family.
Born in Beloit in 1931 to celebrated harness horse racers, Emmett & Angeline Wright. He graduated from Beloit Memorial and married the love of his life, Vyonne Davis, in 1952. Together, they raised their family in Rockton. Jack is survived by his wife, his children (Gary, Daniel, Brian, Mary), and many grandchildren. Jack became the youngest licensed auctioneer in the stateline area and had a successful career in auto sales. He served as an Army officer in the Korean War. A faithful follower of Christ throughout his life, he guided his family with strength and love.
Funeral Ceremony to be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021 at McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd., Rockton, IL. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to be in Rockton Township Cemetery, Rockton, IL.