April 17, 1932 - February 3, 2021
Rockton, IL - J. Clayton Sherwood, 83, Rockton, IL died at 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 3, 2021 in his own home after a brief illness.
A memorial ceremony to be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday February 15, 2021 in McCorkle Funeral Home - Rockton Chapel 767 N Blackhawk Blvd Rockton, IL with Rev. Dan Herman officiating. Cremation Rites to be Accorded. A visitation, Following COVID 19 guidelines of social distancing and wearing of masks to be held from 12:30 p.m. until time of ceremony. A memorial is being established.