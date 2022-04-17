Iris (Hannawell) Spencer

Beloit, WI - Iris H. Spencer, 100, of Beloit, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Our House Senior Living in Janesville, Wisconsin.
Iris was born on July 26, 1921 in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of Henry George and Jennie (Johnson) Hannawell. She married Seldon Palmer Spencer on January 31, 1945 in Fort Riley, Kansas. Seldon preceded her in death on July 22, 1988.
Iris was a veteran of World War II, serving with the Women's Auxiliary Army Corp. She was employed as a credit counselor at McNeany's Department Store in Beloit. Iris was a longtime member of Community of Christ Church in Beloit where she served as a former church secretary. She was also a member of the Beloit Chapter of Credit Women International where she served in many positions including Past President, the Beloit Chapter American Legion Auxiliary, Beloit Women's Order of the Moose, and American Business Women. She volunteered at Caritas in Beloit from their very beginning.
Iris enjoyed traveling around the country with her husband, camping and fishing with her family at Castle Rock Lake and Snuffy's Campground outside of Sauk City, Wisconsin. She was a member of the group of veterans who traveled to Washington D.C in 2012. Iris enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She made bridesmaids dresses for her daughters weddings and and embroidered aprons for the church bazaars.
Iris is survived by her children, Nyla (Frank) McKeon of Bailey, Colorado, Anita Spencer, Roger Spencer, John (Cindy) Spencer, Marcene (Terry) Spencer-Hess, and Julie (Rich) Kramer all of Beloit, Wisconsin; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Willabelle Heilman of South Beloit, Illinois; along with numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandsons, Willie Spencer-Hess, and Conan Straight; granddaughter, Tammy Taylor; and her seven siblings.
Services are 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 18, 2002 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Reverend Gary Elrod officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Committal will follow the service at Floral Lawn Cemetery in South Beloit, Illinois with military honors provided by the Meade-Allen VFW Post 2306. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
