Irene Marie (Hertz) Myher

August 11, 1948 - March 28, 2021
Murray, KY - Mrs. Irene M. Myher, 72, of Murray KY, passed away on Sunday March 28, 2021 at her home. Irene was born August 12, 1948 in Eaton, OH to William and Marie Henrioulle Hertz.
Irene was an accomplished real estate broker for more than 20 years in Southern California. Throughout her life, Irene loved to read and to study for spiritual growth.
She traveled many places all over the world including, Scotland, Peru, Amazon Jungle, Bahamas and Hawaii among many other places.
However, spending time outdoors and with her grandchildren and other family members was an all-time favorite.
Mrs. Myher was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Gary Myher Jr; 4 brothers, William(Bill) Hertz, Paul Hertz, Danny Hertz, David Hertz and a niece Shelly Squires Kuhle.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Gary Myher Sr. to whom she married, August 7, 1971; a son, Steven Hertz of Alma Center, WI; a daughter Alaine Myher Pitt (Brian) of Denver, CO; 2 Sisters, Roseanne Salas (Alfonso) of Ridgeland, SC; Kathy Lorenz (Leonard) of Beloit, WI; a sister-in-law Dorothy Hertz of Delavan, WI; 4 brothers, Richard Hertz (Jane) of Edgewater FL; Alan Hertz and Thomas Hertz both of Fleming Island, FL; Jimmie Hertz (Debbie) of Beloit, WI; 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A private family gathering will be held at a future date.
