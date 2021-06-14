February 21, 1935 - June 11, 2021
Beloit, WI - Ione C. Van Den Elzen, 86, of Beloit, WI, departed this life on Friday, June 11, 2021 in her home unexpectedly.
She was born on February 21, 1935 in Green Bay, WI, to her loving parents Robert and Dorothy (Breuckner) Van Den Elzen. The family moved to Chicago, IL where Ione was a 1952 graduate of Amundsen High School and in the National Honor Society Club. She was president of her student council her junior year and secretary during her senior year. Ione was active in many school activities and was on the bowling team in which she bowled a perfect game of 300. She attended the University of Illinois at Navy Pier in 1954 in which she was on the Dean's List. Ione attended Champaign-Urbana in 1955, winning a homecoming trophy. She later attended Beloit College, was on the Dean's List and received her Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Education.
Ione came into the Armstrong family in the 1980's where she was welcomed as a family member and truly loved by them. She enjoyed the adventures and vacations they took together throughout the years. They went horseback riding every year until 2018 when the horse was just too tall to get on. Ione went to her 60th high school reunion where she lit up at seeing her classmates and also attended her 65th reunion as well. In 2018, Ione and Jeanette went to the Navy Pier for the Rolling Stones Exhibition Tour where she reminisced about her hometown. Her last big adventure was seeing the Rolling Stones at Soldier Field in June of 2019.
She had many different jobs throughout her life including a waitress, cashier, lifeguard, secretary, licensed field agent, and taught English at Aldrich Public School in Beloit. Ione enjoyed going out to eat, going to readings at the library, casinos, ceramics, knitting, and painting. She was an active member of Grinnell Senior Center and loved being a part of all the activities especially the theater group; she was quite the actress. Ione met many good friends there and made a lot of fond memories. She had an unforgettable smile and personality that was one of a kind. Ione was a great friend to have; she will be missed, cherished, and never forgotten.
Survivors include one son, one daughter, four grandchildren, and special friends and caregiver, Roger and Jeanette (Armstrong) Turnmire.
She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Mary Lou; and special friends, Dillard and Virginia Armstrong.
A celebration of life for Ione will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
