Watertown, WI - Ileen H. Zitzow 93, of Watertown, passed away peacefully following a brief illness, on Sunday May 1, 2022 in the care of Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center, Johnson Creek, WI.
Ileen Harriet Zitzow was born on April 18, 1929 in Saratoga Township, MN to Harry Dyar and Vera Mae (nee Earsley) Dyar. She married Clarence R. Zitzow on May 6, 1951 in St. Charles, MN. Ileen lived most of her life in Beloit, WI. She enjoyed square dancing, camping, canoeing, biking, golf, and bowling. She was a resident of Marquart Village in Watertown, WI for 25 years and was a friend to many who lived there.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl A. (Wayne) Duris of Watertown and son, Roger D. (Jerri) Zitzow of Rocklin, CA; grandsons: Justin R. (Beth) Duris, Brandon J. (Daisy) Duris, Brian J. (Ana) Zitzow, great-grandsons: Mason Fante-Zitzow, Jackson Duris, Dillan Duris, Cooper Duris, Evan Duris, Miles Duris, Colin Duris as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers: Jack Dyar, Donald Dean Dyar and a sister Carol Dyar Nieradzik. A Celebration of Life will be held July 5, 2022 at a location to be determined. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center, Dodge County Senior Dining Program or Marquardt Health Center Chapel Services. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com