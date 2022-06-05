December 5, 1933 - June 1, 2022
Janesville, WI - Ida M. Kolak, 88, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Cedar Crest Health Care Center.
She was born on December 5, 1933 in Bessemer, MI, the daughter of Augusto and Rosalia Zadra. Ida married George Kolak on August 13, 1955 in St. Ambrose Parish in Ironwood, MI. He predeceased her on August 22, 1992.
Ida sold Singer sewing machines and taught sewing after high school. At that time she made all of her own clothing. She later became a proud homemaker for many years while her children were young. She enjoyed taking care of the household, and helping provide for her children. Her home and especially her kitchen was always open to friends & family for dinner, treats, or for coffee and a visit. Many considered her their second mom. Ida was a member of El Wives, which was a social group for wives of teachers. She enjoyed entertaining in this capacity. Ida went back to school at Blackhawk Tech, earning an associate's degree. She was then employed as a Medical Assistant at Mercy Health System for over 20 years in Janesville, WI. Ida enjoyed singing in the Sweet Adelines Singing Group in her earlier years, and then in the Church Choir for many years later while a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, and later with Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Beloit. Ida was a volunteer at the Angel Museum, located at her former church, St. Paul's. She liked her pets, flowers, nature, bird watching, and she was an avid gardener. Ida enjoyed sewing, and often making clothes for her children. After Ida retired, she moved to a larger property that allowed her to enjoy all these activities with family and friends for another 20 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, hosting family reunions, camp overs and picnics here as well. Here she also revived a former passion of canning jam and jelly. Ida continued to spoil friends and family with her love of cooking. Throughout the years, some of her famous recipes included lasagna, spaghetti with meatballs, and her special desserts like brownies, magic squares, blueberry torte and Rice Krispie treats.
Survivors include her children, Karen (Jose) Salinas, Joey (Brooke Klink) Kolak, Julie (David) Swanson and Christopher (Connie Moehling) Kolak; grandchildren, Nicholas (Andrea Torres) Salinas, Susana (David) Ruiz, Kevin (Laura Kaleas) Swanson, Carrie (Mikael) Rinaldi, Noah and Jacob Kolak; great grandson, Colton Swanson; and loving cat, Snowy.
Ida was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George, parents; Augusto & Rosalia, and siblings: Reno, Josephine and August.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Ida will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Rd., Beloit, WI. A Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service in the church with the Rosary to be recited at 10:15 a.m. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
A video link will be made available after the services for those that cannot attend in person. This link will be posted on the above website. In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor or memory may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation or the American Cancer Society.