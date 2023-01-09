Beloit, WI - Howard Ivan Bown, age 92, passed away on January 6, 2023 while at the Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born June 7, 1930 to Denzil and Emma (Mausolf) Bown. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School and went on to graduate from Beloit College. He was in the U. S. Air Force for four years as a staff sergeant during the Korean conflict. Over the years, Howard held many interesting jobs including working at Fairbanks, teaching at Beloit Vocational School and Roosevelt Junior High School, and Wisconsin Power and Light doing water analysis and instrument maintenance and calibration. His last place of employment was at the Pentagon in Washing D.C. working for the federal government as a mathematician. He loved anything science and math. Howard had a passion for gardening and spent many hours planting trees, bushes, and flowers. He also participated in activities and events at Sun Valley Presbyterian Church in Beloit.
Howard is survived by three siblings, Alvin Bown of Beloit, Hazel Hampton of Janesville, and Gerald (Jeannine) Bown of Janesville; a sister-in-law, Laura Bown of Neenah and many nieces and nephews.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings; Richard Bown, George (Norma) Bown, Maxine Snow, Archie Bown, Dale Bown, John M. Bown, Martha (Bill) VanderKooi and Kenneth Bown; a brother-in-law, Don Hampton; a niece, Linda Snider, and a nephew, Terry Bown.
Funeral services will be held at the Sun Valley Presbyterian Church, 1650 Sun Valley Drive in Beloit on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will also take place at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will conclude with military honors at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit, WI.
The family would like to thank the staff at Beloit Memorial Hospital for their care of Howard. Memorial donations should be directed to the Sun Valley Presbyterian Church in Howard's memory.
The Rosman Funeral Home in Beloit is assisting the family.