Howard Ivan Bown
June 7, 1930 - January 6, 2023

Beloit, WI - Howard Ivan Bown, age 92, passed away on January 6, 2023 while at the Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born June 7, 1930 to Denzil and Emma (Mausolf) Bown. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School and went on to graduate from Beloit College. He was in the U. S. Air Force for four years as a staff sergeant during the Korean conflict. Over the years, Howard held many interesting jobs including working at Fairbanks, teaching at Beloit Vocational School and Roosevelt Junior High School, and Wisconsin Power and Light doing water analysis and instrument maintenance and calibration. His last place of employment was at the Pentagon in Washing D.C. working for the federal government as a mathematician. He loved anything science and math. Howard had a passion for gardening and spent many hours planting trees, bushes, and flowers. He also participated in activities and events at Sun Valley Presbyterian Church in Beloit.

