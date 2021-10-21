Howard H. Hatch

Black River Falls, WI - Howard Hughes Hatch Sr., 76, of Black River Falls, WI, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
He was born to John W. and Lena (Peters) Hatch in Keiser, AR, in 1945. Howard was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a very proud life-long supporter of our Armed Forces. In May of 1966, he married Barbara J. Dwars in Beloit, WI, and the two stayed united for 55 years until his passing.
For more than 40 years, Howard worked in numerous trades to include welding, construction, machining, and truck driving, to name a few. Being hands on and mechanically inclined, Howard enjoyed working on vehicles and other equipment in his shop. He always had a list of ideas brewing to craft or create. He will be forever loved and missed by all for his endearing clever and witty ways.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara of Black River Falls, WI; daughter, Donna (Don) Oreskovich of Fairborn, OH; son, Howard (Candace) Hatch Jr. of Pleasant Prairie, WI; brothers, John William Hatch Jr. of Biloxi, MS, Danny Hatch of Beloit, WI., and Terry (Tricia) Hatch of Poplar Grove, IL; sister, Sharon (Don) Shepherd of Beloit, WI; and 4 grandchildren, Kayleigh Oreskovich, Garrett Hatch, Devin Hatch, and Adam Hatch; one great grandchild, Annaleigh Oreskovich; many nieces and nephews.
His death reunites him with loved ones including his daughter, Carol Jean, his parents, John Sr. and Lena Hatch, brothers, Wilburn, Jimmy, Phillip, and Leroy, and sister Ola Mae.
A private celebration of life will be held for the family at a future date. Until that time, please keep Howard's family in your thoughts and prayers.
The Torgerson Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences are available at www.torgersonfh.com.
