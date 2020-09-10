March 18, 1922 - September 7, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Howard G. Swacina, 98, of Beloit, WI died Monday, September 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville WI. He was born March 18, 1922 in Delavan, WI, the son of Edward and Ruth Swacina. He was a 1940 graduate of Delavan High School, Delavan, WI. Howard enlisted in the Army in August of 1940. He fought in five major battle campaigns with two amphibious landings under fire in North Africa, Sicily and Italy. Howard was discharged in July 1945. Howard married Lois J. Utiger on June 30, 1944 in The Second Congregation Church in Delavan, WI. Howard was a mechanical designer and technical writer. He enjoyed his family, golf and travel and was author of three books.
Howard is survived by his children: Bruce (Cheryl) Swacina of Roscoe, IL, Lynn (Ram) Arvikar of North Andover, MA, Larry (Cyndy) Swacina of Rockton, IL and Dwight Swacina of Beloit, WI. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Amy (Dan) Kinsella of Elmhurst, IL, Dena (Kyle) Vavra of Cherry Valley, IL; Sheila (Jonathan) Fox-Arvikar of Stoneham, MA; Michael (Donna) Arvikar of Middleton, MA; Jake (Jill) Miller of Baldwin, WI and Leanne (Ted) Swacina of Homewood, AL, thirteen great grandchildren and seventeen nephews and nieces. Howard was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; his parents; three brothers: John, Albert and Robert; and five nephews and two nieces.
Howard's funeral service will be after the pandemic.
