Avon Lake, OH - Hilda Amelia Rempel died Friday, October 29, 2021 at the age of 95 in Avon Lake, Ohio. She was born in 1926 in Clairmont, Alberta, Canada. In 1928 the family moved to a farm north of Manitou, Manitoba where she grew up. She attended Winkler Bible Institute and also took a seamstress course. In 1949 she moved to Winnipeg and took a job at a clothing store as a fitter and doing alterations. In 1952 she married Cornelius (Neil) Rempel in Winnipeg, Manitoba. They moved to Beloit in 1962 where they raised five children, four adopted: Gaylene (Dale) Engelbrecht of Rockton, Illinois, Susan (Phil) Smith of Beloit, Kathryn (Terry) Jardonek of Avon Lake, Ohio, Mark (Brenda) Rempel of Mesa, Arizona and John (Sara) Rempel of Kiel, Wisconsin. Hilda has 18 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren. She is survived by all including one sister Louise (John) Dahl of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Hilda was predeceased by her husband, parents, two sisters and five brothers.
Mom and Dad had a generous heart for children and opened their home to adopting four children. Mom was an expert seamstress and sewed many items of clothing for her family and friends over the years. She taught all of her children to love Jesus at a young age. After Neil's retirement, he and Hilda spent time traveling the world: Hawaii, Japan, Israel, Italy, just to name a few.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Rosman Funeral Home and Crematory, 1125 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Mark Rempel presiding. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Floral Lawn Cemetery, 835 Dearborn Ave., South Beloit, Illinois. To share condolences with the family, please visit: www.rosmanfuneralhome.com. 364-4477
