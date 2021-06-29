January 27, 1928 - June 18, 2021
Beloit, WI - Hettie Flora Conner, 93, the matriarch of the Conner Family passed away peacefully on June 18, 2021, at Alden Meadows Nursing Home while surrounded by her loved ones.
Mother Conner, as she was affectionately called, was the First Lady ofthe Little Rock Temple A.O.H. Church of Godin Beloit, WI and served faithfully until she departed this life. She was born on January 27, 1928, in Carroll County,Coila, MS to the late Henry and Mary (Green) Johnson. Hettie was the eldest of eleven children that consisted of six sisters and four brothers who all grew up in the Delta of Isola, MS. They spent their days tending to the family farm and learning the word of God. Hettie was married to the love of her life, Elder Tennyerson Warren Conner for 71 years at the time of his passing in September of 2020.
As a young lady in Mississippi in the 1930's, Hettie was given limited opportunity to attend school for a formal education. Instead, Hettie worked hard on their farm and learned all she could from her parents. Hettie also took an active role in caring for her younger siblings and would often share stories of her childhood with anyone who would ask, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mother Conner made sure to remind them to always have faith in God and to be sure to attend church, that hard work builds character and to be forever grateful for the ease of today's living. She shared stories about having to "wake up with the chickens and roosters" and on most days she was required to work rather than play with her sisters and brothers.When Hettie was 19 years old, she met Tennyerson Conner and they later married on December 26, 1948,in Isola, MS at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.
After starting their family, Tennyerson migrated to Beloit to pursue work and a better life for his young family.In October of 1951, Hettie joined her husband where he had found work at Fairbanks Morse Industries. While her husband planted roots, Hettie nurtured their family and worked hard to build a loving home for their three sons and two daughters. Hettie became well known for her incredible homemaking skills and for being a loving and devoted mother to her five children. She was an avid cook and baker and was highly sought after for her fried chicken, greens, corn bread and banana pudding. She enjoyed canning and tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. Hettie worked outside the home and was often remembered for her hard work and kindness. In 1972, Tennyerson and Hettie started the Little Rock Temple A.O.H. Church of God where her presence as First Lady strongly impacted their congregation.
Mother Conner was a sweet, gentle and humble person who the Bible would describe as a virtuous woman. She never wavered in her faithfulness. Indeed, she heeded the call to serve people from all walks of life and was given to hospitality by making strangers feel welcomed and loved.Her family will remember her as the family matriarch and most importantly, the "glue" that held her family together tightly with love and devotion.
Mother Conner leaves to cherish her memory, her loving children Earl (Carrie) Conner of Woodbury, Minnesota, Loralty Harden of South Beloit, Illinois,Arthur Conner and Frances Lyas both of Beloit; 12 grandchildren,Whitney Conner, Antoinett Conner, Cachet (Brett) Williams, Jumuah (Venesha) Harden, Eddie Martin, Marcus (Tracy) Martin, Arthur Conner Jr., Darrah (Ty Juan) Conner, Lionel Conner, Roxanne Conner-Salle, Bridgett Conner and Bryant (Kayla) Lyas; 24 great grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren. Her Sisters Irene Eiland, Katie Mae Hines, Willie B Parker, Essie Edmond, Velma Shahid; Brothers Jeremiah Johnson; Sisters-in-law, Sarah Johnson, Betty Johnson, Ethel Johnson, Ethel Conner Murray, Ernestine Clark, Bernice Carter, Ora Lee Conner and Brother-in-law Nelson Ray. Shewas preceded in death by her husband, Elder Tennyerson Conner; Parents, Henry and Mary Johnson; Son, Charles Conner; Daughter-in-law, Billie Jean Conner; Sister Mary Ann Ray; Brothers, Henry Johnson, Jr., Iradell 'Dale' Johnson and James Earl Johnson; Sisters-in-law Cora Johnson, Willie Lee Ellison, Leillar Smith-Edwards and Cora Conner; Brothers-in-law, Jessie B. Conner, Lacy Lee Conner, Willie Joe Conner, Walter Conner-Murry and Henry Conner Sr.; Best friend, Sister Arletha Sanders Young.
A "Special Thanks" to Beloit Regional Hospice and especially the St. Croix Hospice for the exceptional care and concern shown by Nurse Lorna Folk and Patty Walls.
Homegoing and Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on July 2, 2021, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 with Pastor Lamont Holifield officiating. Prior to the service friends may view the remains and leave condolences beginning at 10:00 a.m. Committal at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit will follow the services. Online condolences can be shared atwww.hansengravitt.com.