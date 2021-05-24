Herold A. Converse

August 14, 1965 - April 23, 2021
Delavan, WI - Harold A. Converse, 55yrs of Elkhorn, WI passed away to eternal life on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI. Harold was born on August 14, 1965 to James and Susan (Getzman) Converse in Harvard, IL. Harold married Shawn Sontag on April 19, 1986 at the Como Community Church. Harold is survived by his wife, children Harold (Serena) Converse III, Christopher Michael (Margaret) Converse, Stephanie Laura Converse and Hollylynn Marie Converse, grandchildren Julian Michael Matthew Converse, Jaden Andrew Converse and Samuel Dean Converse, siblings Shane, Richard and Jimmy Converse, sisters-in law Dawn (Jim) Ostrander, Fawn Sontag and Tanya Sontag. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents. Employee of Piggly-Wiggly in Delavan. A visitation will be held at the American Legion Post #95 (111 S. 2nd St, Delavan, WI) from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the Converse Family.