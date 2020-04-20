February 20, 1936 - April 16, 2020
Beloit, WI -- Herbert C. Wichelt Jr., 84, of Beloit, WI, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born February 20, 1936 in Beloit, WI, the son of Herbert and Darlene (Butterfield) Wichelt Sr. Herbert was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He married Dora Rotiek on May 21, 1957. Herbert was employed by Fairbanks Morse as an engine tester. He enjoyed having sleepovers and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Herbert loved fishing and being out on his boat. He was a Green Bay Packer fan.
Survivors include his children: Sherry (Kevin) Davis, Dennis Wichelt, Henry (Jeanneane) Wichelt and Robert McMillan; grandchildren: Melanie (Robert) Jones, Jenny (Ted) Blaser, Amanda (Daniel) Upward, Brittany (Kyle) Crosthwaite and Stephanie (Johnathan) Stanley; great grandchildren; brothers, Dennis (Suk) Wichelt and Milford (Deborah) Wichelt; and sister, Linda Shoemaker. He was predeceased by his parents; an infant granddaughter; one brother; one sister; daughter-in-law, Denise Wichelt and brother-in-law, Curt Shoemaker.
A private funeral service for Herbert's family will be held in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences and live stream of the funeral service can be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Beloit Regional Hospice, especially Jessica, Jenna, Beth and Mark.
