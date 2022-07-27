Henry W. Kicmol
June 17, 1931 - July 22, 2022

Beloit, WI - Henry William Kicmol age 91 of Beloit died Friday July 22, 2022 in his grand daughters home. He was born June 17, 1931 to the late Mike and Johanna (Batavosky) Kicmol in Springdale Township, PA. Henry served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He married Thelma Jean McGough on November 22, 1960 in Dubuque, Iowa. Henry worked as a Chef for many years in catering before his retirement. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Eagle, Idaho and the VFW Capital City Post 63 in Boise Idaho. Henry enjoyed painting, cake decorating and traveling. He also enjoyed music, singing and playing the piano. Henry will be remembered for his kindness and his humor.

