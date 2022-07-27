Henry W. Kicmol

Beloit, WI - Henry William Kicmol age 91 of Beloit died Friday July 22, 2022 in his grand daughters home. He was born June 17, 1931 to the late Mike and Johanna (Batavosky) Kicmol in Springdale Township, PA. Henry served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He married Thelma Jean McGough on November 22, 1960 in Dubuque, Iowa. Henry worked as a Chef for many years in catering before his retirement. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Eagle, Idaho and the VFW Capital City Post 63 in Boise Idaho. Henry enjoyed painting, cake decorating and traveling. He also enjoyed music, singing and playing the piano. Henry will be remembered for his kindness and his humor.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma Kicmol of Beloit; his son, Thomas (Angie) Kicmol of Star, Idaho; his daughter, Darla (John) Tiesling of Montgomery, AL; 9 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren and his brother, John (Nettie) Kicmol of Cheswick, PA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Matt, Joe & Ed, his sisters, Fran, Josephine & Elanor and his son, Richard Kicmol.
The family would like to thank Carson Kicmol and Agrace Hospice for all the care and compassion they gave Henry.
Henry's visitation will be Saturday July 30, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12 Noon in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. Graveside Services and Full Military Burial Rites will follow the visitation in the Floral Lawns Cemetery in South Beloit, IL with Rev. Tony Dusso officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in his name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.