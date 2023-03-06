Henry G. Pann

December 26, 1935 - March 2, 2023 Beloit, WI - Henry Glenn Pann, 87 of Beloit died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Beloit Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born December 26, 1935, in Beloit, the son of Glendor and Katharyn (Reichard) Pann. Henry graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1953. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army in Babenhausen, West Germany. After his service, he married Sharyn Walmer on September 22, 1960, and they settled in Beloit. They celebrated 62 years of marriage in September 2022.
Henry started a plumbing apprenticeship in April of 1960 and eventually held plumbing licenses in Wisconsin, Illinois, Georgia, and Florida. He had his own business for 10 years before he and Sharyn moved to Georgia and then to Florida, where he was a building inspector for Citrus County. When they decided to move back "home" to Beloit, he was the plumbing inspector for the City of Beloit until retirement in 2005.
Henry was a devoted member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. An avid and accomplished gardener, he was known for the many fruits and vegetables he shared generously with others, in addition to the jams and jellies he made with fruit from his trees. He also loved cooking, taking over the kitchen in the last couple of years.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters Mildred, Lois, and Barbara. Surviving in addition to his wife, Sharyn, are his sons, Alan and Tim; daughter, Lynnette and her husband Philip LaSpisa; and grandchildren, Addison, Nicholas, David and Alexander.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Beloit Memorial Hospital Cardiac Intensive Care Unit.
A service of remembrance will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday March 11, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church 617 St. Lawrence Avenue, Beloit with Rev. Lucy Wynard officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared on our website.