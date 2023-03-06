Henry G. Pann
December 26, 1935 - March 2, 2023 Beloit, WI - Henry Glenn Pann, 87 of Beloit died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Beloit Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born December 26, 1935, in Beloit, the son of Glendor and Katharyn (Reichard) Pann. Henry graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1953. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army in Babenhausen, West Germany. After his service, he married Sharyn Walmer on September 22, 1960, and they settled in Beloit. They celebrated 62 years of marriage in September 2022.

Henry started a plumbing apprenticeship in April of 1960 and eventually held plumbing licenses in Wisconsin, Illinois, Georgia, and Florida. He had his own business for 10 years before he and Sharyn moved to Georgia and then to Florida, where he was a building inspector for Citrus County. When they decided to move back "home" to Beloit, he was the plumbing inspector for the City of Beloit until retirement in 2005.

