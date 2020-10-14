November 23, 1936 - October 4, 2020
Rockton, IL - Henry Frederick Johnson, 83 of Rockton,died Sunday,October 4, at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford Il. Henry(Hank) was born November 23,1936, in Sorento Il, to John and Hulda Johnson,t he youngest of five children. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a Master's Degree in Theoretical and Applied Mechanics and worked at Trane Company in LaCrosse; Ingersoll-Rand in Princeton,NJ; Electric Boat in Groton,CT; and 21 years at Sundstrand,retiring in 1999.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, Eric(Keri)and their three children, Kyle,Cole and Caden in Naperville,IL. ; and daughter, Noelle, and grandson Charlie in Santa Rosa,CA.
There was no funeral. Olson Funeral Home assisted with cremation.