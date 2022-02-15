Helen Neal Feb 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 7, 1943 - February 10, 2022Janesville, WI - Helen May Neal, 78, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville.She was born on April 7, 1943 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Evertt and Fern Westcott. Helen married Eugene Neal on June 26, 1976 in Rockford, IL. He predeceased her on February 18, 2001.Helen was formerly employed at the Retired Senior Volunteer and enjoyed helping the seniors in her community. She loved animals and spending time with her family.Survivors include her 19 children; many grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.A Private Family service for Helen will be held. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com To plant a tree in memory of Helen Neal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit man identified as fatal crash victim Man shot in Beloit early Thursday Former Beloit officer pleaded guilty in domestic violence, animal mistreatment case Beloit, Whitewater investigate "swatting" calls Plans for community center in Beloit move forward to plan commission, council Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime