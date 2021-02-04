April 10, 1925 - January 23, 2021
Beloit, WI - Helen Mason, 95, of Beloit, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021. Born April 10, 1925, in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Viola (VanEtten) Lindstadt. Helen married Donald Mason on April 22, 1945 in Burlington. They came to live in Beloit in 1949 and built their beautiful home in 1952. Helen was a homemaker and helped her husband with their thriving bee business. Don passed away in November of 1998. Helen was a member of the River of Life Church.
Survived by her nieces and nephews, Barbara Eads, Carol (Larry) Kelly, Robert (Kay) Eads, Michelle Johnson, Linda Bulmahm, Sandy Collins and Charles Kingman. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald and sisters, Dorothy Eads and Frances Kingman.
Private burial will take place next to her husband, Donald at East Lawn Cemetery.