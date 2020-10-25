Helen Mae Davis

October 21, 2020
Evansville, WI - Helen M. Davis passed away while a resident of Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation in Stoughton, WI
with her granddaughter Dana by her side.
The daughter of the late Emma (Abey) Hallmark and John (Jack) Elmer, born on March 19, 1926.
Helen graduated from Evansville High school, now known as J. C McKenna. After graduation she married
Donald P. Milbrandt and they had two children, Gloria and David. They worked on the Milbrandt farms
for many years.
After divorcing, she married Pat (Eugene) Davis. Helen had many jobs from waitressing, working in the office at Baker Mfg.
to her office job with the State in Madison from which she retired and then worked briefly for RA Heating.
Helen, being the Switzer that she was, loved Polka music and dancing to the bands that would play in the
surrounding areas. She and Pat loved socializing, going to and hosting many gatherings with numerous groups of friends
and relatives. She was also grateful that she had the chance to go to Germany and Swizterland in the mid 60's.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Gloria Shain of Beloit, Daughter-in-law, Debbie Milbrandt and
sister Betty Marenes. Sisters-in-law Jackie Elmer, Monticello and Florence Elmer, Stoughton.
Sisters-in-Law Shirley Davis and Marylou Davis.
Grandchildren, Tammy Rodely (Mel Hilbreth), Tina (Doug) Dobbs, Tim Ames, Ted Ames, David Milbrandt Jr.
Dana Reinartz (Andy Snyder) and Dori (Jesse) Kuehl. Great Grandchildren, Eric Rodely, Alexandrea Rodely,
Brittany (Ryan) Richardson, Chandler Dobbs, Trevor Ames and Robert Ames, Dylan Reinartz and Sophia Kuehl.
She also leaves behind nine Great Great Grandchildren, many dear family and friends.
Helen is preceded in death by her husband Pat (Jan. 1992), her son David Milbrandt Sr., Son-in-law
Charles Shain, sister Lucille Sarow, brothers Earl and Tom Elmer. Brothers-in-Law, Pete Marenes, George Sarow.
Sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law on Davis side, Jim, John, Buck, Helen Zimmerman, Stella Klein, Shirley Smith.
Nieces, Patsy Adams and Karen Marenes.
She will be remembered for the wonderful Christmas's she had for her family and the summer cookouts that she her son
Dave put on.
Private family services will be held at WardHurtley Funeral Home Evansville, WI.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to wardhurtley.com